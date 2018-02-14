Hear Khalid's Sultry New Song 'Love Lies' With Fifth Harmony's Normani

Khalid and Fifth Harmony singer Normani unite on a slinky, R&B single "Love Lies," featured on the soundtrack to new romantic comedy Love, Simon. The track is Normani's first release outside the platinum-selling pop group, which issued their self-titled third LP last year.

The vocalists originally met on the set of Khalid's celebrity-packed "Young, Dumb, and Broke" video. "I'm just thankful that she's in the video, because I'm pretty sure it's not the first thing that we're going to be in together," Khalid told MTV News in August. "I would love to [collaborate]. The chemistry is there, so definitely the song or the piece or whatever would be great."



Khalid released his debut LP, American Teen, last year. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. His single "Location" earned a nod for Best R&B Song. The vocalist also racked up nominations for Best New Artist, along with Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "1-800-273-8255," his collaboration with Logic and Alessia Cara.