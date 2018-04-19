Hear Khalid Join Billie Eilish on Aching New Song, 'Lovely'

Khalid joined budding singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on "Lovely." The smoldering ballad builds with a potent mix of piano, strings and sparse percussion. Khalid and Eilish sing with a sense of urgency and yearning: "Oh, I hope some day I'll make it out of here/ Even if it takes all night or a hundred years."

"Lovely" follows Eilish's previously released song, "Bitches Broken Hearts," which she shared on Soundcloud last November before officially releasing it in March. Eilish released her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me, last year.



As for Khalid, the singer has collaborated with a variety of artists since the release of his acclaimed 2017 debut, American Teen. Recently he's partnered with Sabrina Claudio for "Don't Let Me Down," Normani for "Love Lies" off the Love, Simon soundtrack and Swae Lee for "The Ways" off the Black Panther soundtrack. Khalid will kick his next North American tour May 1st in Portland, Oregon.