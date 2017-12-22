Hear Kesha's Roaring Cover of 'The Greatest Showman' Song 'This Is Me'

Kesha released an arena-friendly cover version of "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, the P.T. Barnum musical drama. The singer showcases her wide range on the track, belting over a lush arrangement of piano, strings and choir.

Keala Settle performed the original version of "This Is Me," which appears on the film's recently issued soundtrack. Fellow cast members Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya also appear on the album.

In August, Kesha issued her long-awaited third LP, Rainbow, which Rolling Stone ranked the year's second-best pop album and fourth-best record of the year. The singer will launch a co-headlining North American tour with Macklemore on June 6th in Phoenix, Arizona.

In an October cover story, Kesha opened up to Rolling Stone about conquering an eating disorder, the personal struggles that informed her chart-topping LP and her new zen mindset.



"I feel like myself for the first time ever," she said. "And I made a record I'm extremely proud of, from the bottom of my guts – I excavated the most gnarly lyrics that were so difficult for me. And people still like it! It's really beautiful, and it's very healing. I feel like I'm being seen for what I actually am, and people are OK with it."