Hear Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd's Dark New Song 'Pray for Me'

Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd collaborated on "Pray for Me," a new song from the Black Panther soundtrack.



Over dark, rhythmic synth beats, the Weeknd sings,"Who gon' pray for me?/ Take my pain for me?/ Save my soul for me?/ 'Cause I'm alone, you see." Lamar answers with an empowering verse: "Who need a hero?/ You need a hero, look in the mirror, there go your hero," he raps. "Who on the front lines at Ground Zero?/ My heart skip a beat, even when hard times bumps the needle."

Lamar was tapped to curate the soundtrack for Black Panther alongside Top Dog Entertainment label head Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. The all-star set features Lamar on five of the 14 tracks, including the previously released "All the Stars"with SZA and "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake. It will be released on February 9th.