Hear Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Defiant New Song 'All the Stars'

Kendrick Lamar and SZA unveiled a new song, "All the Stars," set to appear on the soundtrack for Marvel's upcoming movie, Black Panther. Lamar and his TDE label boss, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, produced and curated the Black Panther soundtrack.



Over a skipping drum beat and synths, Lamar unleashes a defiant verse packed with proud lines like, "You can bring a bullet, bring a sword/ Bring a morgue, but you can never bring the truth to me/ Fuck you and all of your expectations/ I don't even want your congratulations." "All the Stars" opens up during SZA's pop-inflected hook. The R&B star also delivers an enthralling verse filled with vocal turns.

"All the Stars" marks Lamar and SZA's first new music of 2018 after massive years for both artists. In 2017, Lamar released his latest album, Damn, while SZA unveiled her critically acclaimed debut, CTRL. Both earned several Grammy nominations for their work, with Lamar notching seven – including Album of the Year – and SZA earning five, including Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Black Panther is set to open February 16th. The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassett.