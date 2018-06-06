Kelly Clarkson adds a gospel touch to classic rock hit "American Woman" in her new version of the 1969 Guess Who song.

The track opens with a lush vocal arrangement before erupting into the song's signature blues-rock guitar riff. The Voice coach adds a modern touch to the single with programmed drums and slick production.

Clarkson debuted the song in a video promoting Paramount Network's upcoming American Woman series, loosely based on the childhood of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards. Stars Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels appear in various scenes throughout the clip.

In an in-studio web feature, Clarkson discussed her creative vision for the song. "I was pretty excited when Paramount came to me with the idea of cutting 'American Woman' ... And I got to see the whole trailer for it and the vibe for it, which I love. I kinda got together with Jason Halbert, the producer of the song, and we wanted to create this moody kind of vibe."

Clarkson is set to perform the cover at the 2018 CMT Awards, which begins Wednesday, June 6th at 8 p.m. ET. The American Woman series debuts Thursday, June 7th on the Paramount Network.