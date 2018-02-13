Hear Julian Casablancas' Brooding New Voidz Song 'Pointlessness'

The Voidz, the outfit of Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, unveiled a brooding new song, "Pointlessness," set to appear on their upcoming album, Virtue, out March 30th via Cult and RCA Records.

"Pointlessness" finds Casablancas singing in a warbled croon over a morass of synths that builds and morphs in captivating ways. Nearly halfway through, heavy drums help anchor "Pointlessness" into a steady groove, allowing the song to grow to a bombastic peak packed with ragged guitars before it recedes into dissonance.

"Pointlessness" follows previously released tracks "Leave It In My Dreams" and "QYURRYUS," the latter of which also received a Casablancas-directed music video. Virtue follows the Voidz's 2014 debut, Tyranny. The group announced the new LP last December with a Warren Fu-directed trailer packed with references to Eighties films

The Voidz are scheduled to play two festival this spring, Fortress Fest in Fort Worth, Texas, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta, though the band is expected to announce dates for a full tour in support of Virtue soon.