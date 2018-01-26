Hear Julia Michaels' Sleek 'Fifty Shades Freed' Song 'Heaven'

Julia Michaels dropped a sleek new pop song, "Heaven." The track is the Best New Artist-nominated singer's contribution to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

"They say all good boys go to heaven / But bad boys bring heaven to you," Michaels sings on the chorus. "You don't realize the power they have / Until they leave you and you want them back / Nothing in this world prepares you for that."

Michaels will debut the track live Friday when the singer performs a medley of "Heaven" and her Grammy-nominated hit "Issues" on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"Heaven" is the latest single off the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, following the Liam Payne and Rita Ora collaboration "For You." The soundtrack for 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200, while the companion album for 2017's Fifty Shades Darker reached Number One on the charts thanks to its breakout hit, Taylor Swift and Zayn's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack – which also features tracks by Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop, Dua Lipa, Sia and Jessie J – arrive February 8th, the same day the third film in the trilogy hits theaters.