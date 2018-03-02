Hear Judas Priest's Tribute to Soldiers, 'Never the Heroes'

Judas Priest preview their upcoming Firepower album with a track they call "a traditional Priest mid-tempo powerhouse, with a powerful message." The song, "Never the Heroes," finds singer Rob Halford taking on the viewpoint of a soldier in battle – "Never the heroes, we were made to fight/ Never the heroes, we were just sacrificed at war" – as his bandmates play typically heavy, plodding riffs leading to the guitar solo and bridge.

"'Never The Heroes' is about the courageous men and women that enter war, never trained to be heroes but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country," the band said in a statement. "It resonates as there is a hero in all of us and in times of struggle we can be strong and united, conquering our own challenges and helping others."

Priest will release Firepower next Friday and kick off a tour in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on March 13th. Guitarist Glenn Tipton recently announced that he won't be able to tour in support of the album, due to Parkinson's disease; Firepower co-producer Andy Sneap will join the band in his stead.

The band has announced a Firepower record signing in New York City at Sony Square on 25 Madison Avenue, which will take place at 6 p.m. on March 19th.