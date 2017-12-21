Hear Jonny Greenwood's Evocative New Song for 'Phantom Thread'

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood unveiled a delicate new song, "House of Woodcock," from the soundtrack for Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, Phantom Thread.

The song's title, "House of Woodcock," refers to the fashion enclave helmed by the film's main character, Reynolds Woodcock (played by Daniel Day Lewis). Greenwood's composition centers around a wistful piano plunking out a melody that continually builds towards something foreboding before exhaling with a pleasant flourish of strings.

Greenwood's Phantom Thread soundtrack includes 18 new compositions, which were recorded in London with a sixty-piece string orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler. Greenwood has already notched a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score. Phantom Thread marks Greenwood's fourth collaboration with Anderson, following There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice.

Phantom Thread opens December 25th, while the soundtrack arrives digitally January 12th via Nonesuch. The soundtrack will also be released on CD February 9th, while a vinyl LP will be released April 21st for Record Store Day.