Hear John Mayer Seek Redemption on New Song 'New Light'

John Mayer seeks redemption and a fresh look on his slick new single, "New Light." The track premiered Thursday on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.

Mayer produced "New Light" with hip-hop stalwart No I.D., crafting a steady groove reminiscent of Eighties blue-eyed soul and tinged with disco guitars. Mayer's lyrics are both cheeky and earnest as he croons lines like, "Pushing 40 in the friend zone/We talk and then you walk away, every day," then pleads during the chorus, "But if you give me just one night/You're gonna see me in a new light."

"New Light" marks Mayer's first solo offering since the release of his 2017 album, The Search for Everything. The musician has spent much of the past few years on the road with members of the Grateful Dead in the offshoot group Dead & Company. The band is set to kick off another extensive summer run May 30th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

