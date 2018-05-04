Hear Jimmy Eat World's New Songs Kicking Off Summer Tour

Jimmy Eat World marked the launch of their world tour by issuing a pair of distinct songs, a power-pop anthem "Love Never" and reflective acoustic ballad, "Half Heart." The tracks are available as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single via their webstore, at the band's upcoming shows or local indie retailers.

On "Love Never," frontman Jim Adkins details people's myriad misconceptions about romance. "Love ain't never been your friend/ Love never gonna hear what you're demanding," he sings over surging power chords and bent-note guitar squalls. "Love ain't some magical thing/ Love never gonna be the way you're dreaming."

With the dreamier "Half Heart," the singer surveys the fleeting nature of every human interaction: "The moment that we have is almost gone/ Either you're here or you're not," he croons over a soft acoustic strum and textured tom-tom pattern. The band co-produced both tracks, which follow 2016's Integrity Blues, with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Tegan and Sara, Paramore).

Jimmy Eat World also announced four new shows for their 2018 tour. Tickets for the concerts in Jackson, Wyoming (September 10th); Salt Lake City, Utah (September 11th); Las Vegas (September 13th) and Los Angeles (September 15th) go on sale Friday, May 11th at 10 a.m. local time. The summer trek launches May 4th with a slot at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival.