Hear Jennifer Lopez Count Stacks With Cardi B, DJ Khaled on 'Dinero'

Jennifer Lopez joined forces with Cardi B and DJ Khaled for the brash new track, "Dinero."

The song boasts a grinding beat of synths and crisp drums, intercut with the occasional acoustic guitar lick. Lopez pays homage to the mighty dollar in English and Spanish. "Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco/ Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go."

DJ Khaled peppers "Dinero" with his classic ad libs while Cardi B continues her hot streak with another relentless verse, spitting, "I need my money, yo necesito/ I told y’all, I'm trap Selena/ I'll back hand a bitch like Serena."

Lopez is set to perform "Dinero" live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 20th. The track marks the pop star's third new song of 2018, following "El Anillo" and "Se Acabó El Amor," featuring Abraham Mateo and Yandel.

Lopez's last album A.K.A. arrived in 2014. She's reportedly prepping a Spanish language LP, Por Primera Vez, though a release date has yet to be announced.

