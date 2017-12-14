Hear Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole in Searing Collab, 'American Dream'

Jeezy linked up with J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar for a ferocious new song, "American Dream," set to appear on the Atlanta rapper's new album, Pressure, out December 15th.



"American Dream" boasts a beat of steady drums, piano and a melange of choppy vocal samples. Over this dusty groove, Jeezy bellows the opening hook and a defiant verse that closes with: "First my President was black, now my President is wack/ I ain't never going broke, what's American in that?"









J. Cole follows with a torrential verse that moves from personal ambition to indictments of the War on Drugs and the prison industrial complex. "Or the unbearable pain of watching them walk out with the sheriff in chains," he spits, "Becoming a number, they no longer care bout the name/ White folks been getting rich off of cocaine/ Through some underhanded methods, I don't got time to explain." Lamar slides in to deliver the track's bridge in his nasal croon.

Jeezy debuted another Pressure track, "Like Them," featuring Tory Lanez, on The Late Show Wednesday night. Pressure marks Jeezy's eighth album and fourth in as many years. The record also includes guest appearances from Puff Daddy, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, YG, Trey Songz and more.

