Hear Jay Rock's Brass-Heavy New Song 'Win' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jay Rock hypes his next LP on booming, brass-heavy single "Win," featuring ad-libs from Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Kendrick Lamar. "I walk in room/ Their eyes wide, wide, wide," Rock raps over distorted brass samples and a snaking trap beat. "Third album comin' soon/ I'm glad y'all gon' die."

While Lamar doesn't offer a full verse, he shadows his collaborator's emphatic boasts and sharp disses throughout the minimalist track. "I ain't chasin' after no bitch/ I got bigger plans; I'm stayin' rich," Rock rhymes. "I've been tapped in since I was six/ I tap dance all on a brick/ And your diamonds like tap water – that shit way too foggy."

"Win" is set to appear on Rock's next studio project, which also features "King's Dead," his previously issued collaboration with Lamar, Future and James Blake for the Black Panther soundtrack. Rock has yet to detail a full track list or release date for his new album, which follows 2015's 90059.

Rock and Lamar are currently touring with fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artists SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker on the all-star "TDE: The Championship Tour." The North American trek continues May 17th in Dallas, Texas and runs through mid-June.