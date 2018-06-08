Hear Jay Rock Reflect on Tribulations on New Song 'The Bloodiest'

Jay Rock looks back at his "battle scars and tribulations" on his new single "The Bloodiest," the opening song off the rapper's upcoming album Redemption.

Over a sonorous beat produced by Jake One, Allen Ritter and Boi-1da, Rock reflects on his youth in Watts, California and his rise from slinging "nicks and dimes in '03" to rapping for a living.

"I've been through the bullshit to the pulpit up shit's creek / Been a nuisance to my OGs / Got a new sense 2018," Rock raps. "Put that on the Bloodiest / I'm the Bloodiest."

With Redemption, Rock's first album since 2015's 90059, due out next Friday, the rapper also shared the LP's 13-song tracklist, which includes guests like Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Future, J. Cole and Jeremih.

Redemption also houses first single "Win" along with "King's Dead," previously released on the Lamar-curated Black Panther: The Album.

Redemption Track List



1. "The Bloodiest"

2. "For What It's Worth"

3. "Knock It Off"

4. "ES Tales"

5. "Rotation 112th"

6. "Tap Out" feat. Jeremih

7. "OSOM" feat. J. Cole

8. "King's Dead" feat. Future

9. "Troopers"

10. "Broke +-"

11. "Wow Freestyle" feat. Kendrick Lamar

12. "Redemption" feat. SZA

13. "Win"