Hear Jason Derulo's 2018 FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Jason Derulo has unveiled his exuberant new song "Colors," which serves as one of the anthems for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

"Through my years of travel, I've been able to see the beauty in our cultural differences and I wrote 'Colors' to celebrate that diversity and be a part of the amazing energy that sports fans around the world give to their teams," Derulo said of the song in a statement.

"It's a tournament that celebrates athletic excellence and I'm honored to provide the soundtrack."

Derulo wrote "Colors," which Coca-Cola selected as its official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Previous World Cup anthems include Shakira's 2010 single "Waka Waka" and 2014's "Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)" featuring Carlos Santana, Wyclef Jean and Avicii.

After the song's premiere, Derulo tweeted at Donald Trump, "We're all united in the fact that we're different" with the Haitian flag. The singer's parents hail from Haiti, one of the countries that the president infamously labeled a "shithole."

The month-long 2018 FIFA World Cup begins June 14th in Russia. The United States men's team did not qualify for the quadrennial World Cup.