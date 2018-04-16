Hear Janelle Monae's Confident New Song 'I Like That'

Janelle Monae celebrates individuality on her new song "I Like That," the confident new single from her upcoming Dirty Computer.



More laidback than its Dirty Computer predecessors, "I Like That" finds Monae singing atop a restrained trap beat, whirring synths and harmonizing voices.

"I don’t care what I look like but I feel good/ Better than amazing, and better than I could/ Told the whole world 'I'm the venom and the antidote/ Take a different type of girl to keep the world afloat," Monae sings. "And I like that/ I don't really give a fuck if I'm the only one who likes that."

Later on the track, Monae reminisces about an incident in high school where someone called her "weird" and "rated me a six." "Even back then with the tears in my eyes, I always knew I was the shit," Monae proclaims.

"I Like That" is the fourth single off Monae's much-anticipated follow-up to 2013's The Electric Lady, following "Make Me Feel," "Django Jane" and "Pynk." Dirty Computer arrives on April 27th in the form of an "emotion picture," which Monae defines as "a narrative film and accompanying musical album."