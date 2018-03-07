Hear James Bay's New Rock Song 'Pink Lemonade' Ahead of 'SNL' Debut

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter James Bay is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live debut with a second new song from his forthcoming album, Electric Light. The uptempo, rock-oriented "Pink Lemonade" follows previously released single "Wild Love." Electric Light comes out May 18th.
While "Wild Love" was more contemplative, "Pink Lemonade" has a brisk, urgent sound. The track harkens back to the sound of early 2000s indie rock, bearing the same clubby, dance-rock production of bands like Rooney and Hot Hot Heat.
"If I had to describe my first album visually, it would probably be a flame," Bay said in a statement referencing his 2014 debut Chaos and the Calm. "This new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect."
Sterling K. Brown will host the SNL episode set to air this Saturday that will feature Bay as the musical guest. The singer-songwriter has already sold out many dates of his spring tour, which includes stops in London, Los Angeles and New York. He has now announced more dates in the United Kingdom as well as a fall tour in North America.
Electric Light Track List
1. "Intro"
2. "Wasted On Each Other"
3. "Pink Lemonade"
4. "Wild Love"
5. "Us"
6." In My Head"
7. "Interlude"
8. "Just For Tonight"
9. "Wanderlust"
10. "I Found You"
11. "Sugar Drunk High"
12. "Stand Up"
13. "Fade Out"
14. "Slide"
James Bay Tour Dates
**March 15 - London @ Brixton Electric
**March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
**March 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
**March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @Belasco Theater
**March 31 - Chicago, IL @Metro
**April 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
**April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
**April 5 - Boston, MA @ Royale NightClub
**April 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
**April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 27 - Swansea @ Radio 1 Biggest Weekend
May 29 - London @ The Roundhouse
May 30 - Manchester @ Albert Hall
June 1 - Sheffield @ O2 Academy
June 2 - Bristol @ Colston Hall
June 3 - Cambridge @ Corn Exchange
June 5 - Newcastle @ O2 Academy
June 6 - Leicester @ De Montfort Hall
June 8 - Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
June 11 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg
June 12 - Berlin @ Huxleys
June 23 @ Isle of Wight Festival
June 20 - Glasgow @ TRNSMT Festival
August 17 @ Rize Festival
September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
September 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
September 15 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
September 18 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
September 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier
September 26 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
September 28 - Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park
September 29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
October 1 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union event Center
October 7 - Los Angeles, CA @The Greek Theater
October 11 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 14 - Seattle, WA @Paramount Theatre
October 15 - Portland, OR @Rose Garden - Theater of the Clouds
** - Sold Out Show