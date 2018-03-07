Hear James Bay's New Rock Song 'Pink Lemonade' Ahead of 'SNL' Debut

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter James Bay is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live debut with a second new song from his forthcoming album, Electric Light. The uptempo, rock-oriented "Pink Lemonade" follows previously released single "Wild Love." Electric Light comes out May 18th.



While "Wild Love" was more contemplative, "Pink Lemonade" has a brisk, urgent sound. The track harkens back to the sound of early 2000s indie rock, bearing the same clubby, dance-rock production of bands like Rooney and Hot Hot Heat.

"If I had to describe my first album visually, it would probably be a flame," Bay said in a statement referencing his 2014 debut Chaos and the Calm. "This new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me. The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect."

Sterling K. Brown will host the SNL episode set to air this Saturday that will feature Bay as the musical guest. The singer-songwriter has already sold out many dates of his spring tour, which includes stops in London, Los Angeles and New York. He has now announced more dates in the United Kingdom as well as a fall tour in North America.

Electric Light Track List

1. "Intro"

2. "Wasted On Each Other"

3. "Pink Lemonade"

4. "Wild Love"

5. "Us"

6." In My Head"

7. "Interlude"

8. "Just For Tonight"

9. "Wanderlust"

10. "I Found You"

11. "Sugar Drunk High"

12. "Stand Up"

13. "Fade Out"

14. "Slide"

James Bay Tour Dates

**March 15 - London @ Brixton Electric

**March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

**March 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

**March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @Belasco Theater

**March 31 - Chicago, IL @Metro

**April 2 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

**April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

**April 5 - Boston, MA @ Royale NightClub

**April 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

**April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 27 - Swansea @ Radio 1 Biggest Weekend

May 29 - London @ The Roundhouse

May 30 - Manchester @ Albert Hall

June 1 - Sheffield @ O2 Academy

June 2 - Bristol @ Colston Hall

June 3 - Cambridge @ Corn Exchange

June 5 - Newcastle @ O2 Academy

June 6 - Leicester @ De Montfort Hall

June 8 - Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

June 11 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg

June 12 - Berlin @ Huxleys

June 23 @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 20 - Glasgow @ TRNSMT Festival

August 17 @ Rize Festival

September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

September 14 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

September 18 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

September 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

September 26 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 28 - Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park

September 29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

October 1 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union event Center

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA @The Greek Theater

October 11 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 14 - Seattle, WA @Paramount Theatre

October 15 - Portland, OR @Rose Garden - Theater of the Clouds

** - Sold Out Show

