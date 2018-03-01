Jack White unleashed a ferocious new song, "Over and Over and Over," from his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, out March 23rd.

The track is centered around a thundering drum beat and a characteristically blown-out lead guitar riff from White that spins out in unexpected ways throughout the track. "Over and Over and Over" is packed with other surprise flourishes, like a sudden bongo break towards the end and a haunting chorus of voices that leaps out to finish White's lyrics with the track's titular refrain: "The wind is blowing/ Volcano's blowing/ My lungs are blowing/ Over and over."

"Over and Over and Over" follows previously released Boarding House Reach tracks "Corporation," "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander." Boarding House Reach marks White's third solo LP and follows his 2014 effort Lazaretto.

White will embark on a North American tour in support of Boarding House Reach April 19th in Detroit.