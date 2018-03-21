Jack White Goes Funk on Adventurous New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Two days before Jack White unleashes his new solo album Boarding House Reach, the rocker offered up one more preview with the funky, adventurous "Ice Station Zebra."

The track, named after the 1963 spy novel-turned-1968 Cold War film, traverses vast musical territory, jumping from funk to experimental in the span of four minutes.

"Ice Station Zebra" follows previous Boarding House Reach tracks "Corporation," "Over and Over and Over," "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander." Boarding House Reach arrives March 23rd.

To promote his upcoming release, the just-announced Lollapalooza headliner and current Rolling Stone cover star will sit down for a two-part interview with Lars Ulrich for the Metallica drummer's It's Electric Beats 1 radio show. That chat will broadcast March 25th and April 1st.



White will also play a record release show at Brooklyn's Warsaw on March 23rd, a special gig that will be live-streamed over Twitter. The rocker has also scheduled headlining gigs at Governors Ball and New Orleans Jazz Fest in addition to his own North American tour.