Hear Jack White's Funky, Experimental New Song 'Corporation'

Jack White takes a deep-dive into funk on his experimental new song "Corporation." The giddy instrumental highlights the musician's upcoming third solo LP, Boarding House Reach, out March 23rd.

White structures the track into two densely arranged grooves, layering clavinet, harmonized guitar leads, operatic shouts, congas, hip-hop-styled drums, stereo-panned shouts and his signature fuzz-guitar tone. By the end, White interjects with a distorted spoken-sung break: "I'm thinkin' about startin' a corporation; who's with me?/ Nowadays, that's how you get adulation/ Who wants to start a corporation?/ I'm thinkin' about takin' it all the way to the top; who's with me?"

"Corporation" is the third track White has shared from the LP, following lead single "Connected By Love" and album cut "Respect Commander." The record will also be available through a special Third Man Vault Package, which includes a limited-edition, blue-and-black-swirl vinyl edition of Boarding House Reach and a two-song 7-inch single featuring demo versions of "Connected By Love" and "Why Walk a Dog?" Subscriptions for the package are available through January 31st.

White recently announced a North American spring tour, which kicks off April 19th in Detroit and concludes August 23rd in Las Vegas.