Hear Jack Johnson Recount Getting High With Willie Nelson in New Song

Jack Johnson is apparently not so great at playing poker, at least not while smoking pot with a country legend. In his new song, "Willie Got Me Stoned," Johnson recounts a true story where he ended up too broke to take a cab home after a night hanging out with Willie Nelson. The singer will release the song fittingly on April 20th.

"This is a song about one night after we played this festival one time," Johnson says at the beginning of the song, which was recorded live during the first of two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, CO, last summer. "We were hanging out with Willie Nelson and it was a real honor, and we got to go back to his house and hang out. And this is a true story about that night."

On the acoustic ditty, Johnson humorously recounts getting high with Nelson and then losing all his cash to the country star in a poker game. "I was $50 up and then my mind went funny," he sings. "It really didn't help that I didn't know the rules of the game/ It probably didn't help that I couldn't remember my name/ After Willie got my stoned."

As Johnson recalls in the song, he had to walk home for lack of cab fare, and no one looked in good enough condition to drive. The incident "took away our minds" as well as "our pride." Despite losing face (and cash) to Nelson, Johnson concludes it was all worthwhile for the experience.

“Some of the most memorable experiences of my life have been at Farm Aid or other events with Willie Nelson," Johnson tells Rolling Stone. "'Willie Got Me Stoned' is a true story about one of those nights."



In September, Johnson released All the Light Above It Too, his first LP in four years. Earlier this month, Nelson unveiled "Something You Get Through," the new ballad from his upcoming album, Last Man Standing.

