Hear Gucci Mane Team With Migos, Lil Yachty for Icy New Song 'Solitaire'

Less than three months after Gucci Mane released his latest LP, El Gato: The Human Glacier, the rapper recruits Migos and Lil Yachty for a new track titled "Solitaire." The track is the first single off the prolific rapper's upcoming album, Evil Genius.

The two-minute trap track is also the first preview at what's been teased as a mixtape-length collaboration between Gucci Mane, Migos and Lil Yachty, a tandem the Atlanta rappers have dubbed Glacier Boyz.

"I was just sitting in the cell playing solitaire / Now they see me everywhere," Gucci Mane says on the chorus as the word "solitaire" flips from the card game to the carat variety. "Solitaire, solitaire, neck, ear, solitaire / Bad bitch from Fort Lauderdale, say she love the solitaires."

The Atlanta trio previously teamed with Gucci Mane on the 2017 single "I Get the Bag," a track off his album Mr. Davis. The rapper released three albums in 2017 – Droptopwop, Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier – in addition to penning his first autobiography, which is now destined for the big screen.

Gucci Mane shows no signs of slowing his pace in 2018 as the rapper has already appeared on the all-star "Cocky" alongside A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage, a cut from the Kyrie Irving-starring comedy, Uncle Drew.