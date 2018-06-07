Gorillaz Try to Hold Onto Their Inner Vision on New Song 'Sorcererz'

Damon Albarn sings about holding onto his inner vision in "Sorcererz," a sprightly, new song that will appear on Gorillaz's upcoming LP The Now Now. The short cut features funky, fuzzy synths, a few squeaks and an overall warm keyboard sound that seems to envelope Albarn's voice as he sings. The full album will come out June 29th.

The group previously put out a video for the Now Now cut "Humility." In the clip, Jack Black finds his guitar chill zone in the video for Gorillaz's new song, "Humility" – a track that in actuality features the playing of six-string jazz legend George Benson. Throughout the video, Gorillaz's animated character 2D (really Albarn) roller skates around a beach while singing about wanting to break free of feeling isolated to poppy, electronic-lite music and Benson's playing.



The group will be hitting the road for a short North American tour in support of the record this fall, beginning October 8th. On October 20th, Gorillaz will headline its own Demon Dayz LA festival, which will feature performances by Erykah Badu, the Internet, Dram and others on two stages.

