Hear Gorillaz, Snoop Dogg Deliver Dark Funk on 'Hollywood'

Gorillaz mix West Coast vibes with dark-wave funk on their new song "Hollywood," featuring Snoop Dogg and Chicago house legend Jamie Principle. The track will appear on the animated outfit's upcoming album The Now Now, out June 29th.

"Hollywood" is filled with guttural synths and thumping drums. Jamie Principle provides a punchy take on the pitfalls of the Los Angeles lifestyle, while Gorillaz musical mastermind Damon Albarn delivers a woozy vocal performance. Snoop Dogg glides over the dance groove, spitting, "They wanna eye me down, tie me down, lock me up/ But I'm a lion in the dog pound/ Now, how that sound?"

"Hollywood" follows previously released The Now Now tracks "Fire Flies," "Humility," "Lake Zurich" and "Sorcererz." The Now Now arrives one year after Humanz, which had been Gorillaz' first album since 2011. The new record was recorded in February at London's Studio 13, with Gorillaz producing alongside James Ford and Remi Kabaka.

Gorillaz will embark on a short North American tour in support of The Now Now October 8th in Toronto. The tour wraps October 20th with the U.S. debut of the band's Demon Dayz Festival, taking place at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and Grounds in Los Angeles.