Hear Gorillaz Mesmerize on New Song 'Fire Flies'

Gorillaz unveiled a mesmerizing new slow-burner, "Fire Flies," off their upcoming album, The Now Now, out June 29th.

The track is centered around a guttural bass lurch, skittering drums and an array of spaced-out synths. The voice of singer 2-D – voiced by the band's musical mastermind Damon Albarn – hovers over the heady melange as he sings, "You were in the kind of game that put the force in me/ I was ever chasing fire flies."

"Fire Flies" follows previously released The Now Now tracks "Humility," "Lake Zurich" and "Sorcererz." The Now Now arrives one year after Humanz, which had been Gorillaz' first album since 2011. The new record was recorded in February at London's Studio 13, with Gorillaz producing alongside James Ford and Remi Kabaka.



Gorillaz will embark on a short North American tour in support of The Now Now October 8th in Toronto. The tour wraps October 20th with the U.S. debut of the band's Demon Dayz Festival, taking place at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and Grounds in Los Angeles.