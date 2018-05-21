Hear Goldfrapp, Dave Gahan's Dark New Collaboration, 'Ocean'

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan sings some typically moody melodies on a new version of Goldfrapp's "Ocean" that recasts the song as a duet with the group's Alison Goldfrapp.

The group originally issued the dusky, electro-pop song last year on their Silver Eye album. This version runs 20 seconds shorter and finds the Depeche Mode baritone adding a little warmth to the choruses as he doubles up the vocals, fleshing out the verses.

"Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of 'Ocean' has been a real honor for us as a band," Goldfrapp said in a statement, via Pitchfork. "We're thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world."

The new version will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of Silver Eye. The release, due out July 6th, also features remixes of songs on the album by Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, among others.

In recent years, Gahan has been keeping himself busy by supplementing his work with Depeche Mode with outside projects. Last year, he sang on "Where I Wait," a track by the electronic artist Null and Void, who has collaborated with Depeche Mode. He also put out a new album with Soulsavers.

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode put out their 14th studio album, Spirit, last year and have been touring the world in support of it. This week, they're kicking off another North American leg of the tour, which will wrap in Toronto in mid June before they finish off the tour in Europe.