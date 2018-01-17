Hear Parliament's First New Song in Decades 'I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me'

George Clinton revived Parliament for the new single, "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me," the funk legends' first new song in 38 years.

The track is the first sample of Parliament's upcoming album Medicaid Fraud Dog and also features Geto Boys rapper Scarface. "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me" glides along on a patented P-Funk bass groove, with Clinton's troupe bolstered by female singers, swirly synths and a handclap beat.

"I'm gonna make you sick / I'm gonna make you sick of me / Then I'm gonna give you the antidote / Something to make you feel better," Clinton sings throughout.

In a Reddit Q&A that accompanied the single's arrival, Clinton talked about "I'm Gon Make U Sick O'Me," the first song released by Parliament since the group dissolved in 1980 following the release of Trombipulation.

"Because the last album was Funkadelic First Ya Gotta Shake the Gate. It's Parliament's turn," Clinton wrote. "The new album is Medicaid Fraud Dog featuring the PFunk horns Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas and Benny Cowan. The next album will be P-Funk Allstars."

Clinton also talked about the music that inspired him while working on Medicaid Fraud Dog – "Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar, Tra'Zae, and all that shit coming out of Atlanta" – as well as who he hopes to collaborate with in the future. "I'd like to work with Cardi B. She's got the funk," Clinton said. "And the new Jay-Z album is the motherfucker. I like the whole concept. I might write off that shit."