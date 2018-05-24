Hear G-Eazy's Surprise, Three-Track Birthday EP 'The Vault'

For his 29th birthday, G-Eazy surprised fans with a new EP titled The Vault. The project contains new songs as well as older cuts that didn't make it on previous studio albums.

Each of the songs feature G-Eazy's bravado on full display. "Over Me," featuring RJ and Jay Ant, has a chorus that suggests "I don't know what just came over me" in between flex-full verses. On "Wasabi," he is joined by Global Dan as the pair list off the luxurious things they own. Nef the Pharaoh and producer P-Lo join G-Eazy on "Power," which features a hiccuping beat and limber rhymes.

Last week, G-Eazy debuted the video for "1942," the lead single off the soundtrack for the comedy film Uncle Drew, which stars NBA star Kyrie Irving. He recently appeared in the Netflix rap docuseries Rapture, which gave an intimate glimpse into his life growing up in Oakland as well as his career. In December, he released his third major label album The Beautiful and the Damned, which peaked at Number Three on the Billboard 200.



