Hear Flying Lotus' Enthralling New Adult Swim Single 'Heroes Pt. 5'

Flying Lotus has offered up an enthralling new track titled "Heroes Pt. 5" to the Adult Swim Singles series.

Keeping with the producer's mind-bending, genre-blending style, the new song's atmospheric synths glide along untethered from its propulsive beat and space funk bass lines. The track also samples and manipulates dialogue and sound effects from Dragonball Z, Pitchfork reports.

While Flying Lotus hasn't released an album since 2014's You're Dead!, the producer has kept busy by collaborating with artists like Herbie Hancock and George Clinton as well as directing his debut feature film Kuso, a "stomach churning" horror film that Rolling Stone called "the grossest midnight movie of the last decade."

"Heroes Pt. 5" is the first new Flying Lotus track since he dropped a series of unreleased songs, including "Quarantine," on his Brainfeeder label's SoundCloud.

"Heroes Pt. 5" concludes Adult Swim's massive, yearlong Singles project, which featured previously unreleased music from artists like Dinosaur Jr. ("Hold Unknown"), DOOM, Brian Eno & Kevin Shields, Sleep, Thundercat and Wavves. Many of the Adult Swim-endorsed acts, like Run the Jewels, Zola Jesus and Thundercat, will take part in the two-day Adult Swim Festival on October 6th and 7th in Los Angeles.

