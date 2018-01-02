Hear Flying Lotus' Cryptic New Song 'Quarantine'

Flying Lotus's label Brainfeeder unveiled a knotty new song by the producer on Monday. "Quarantine" is the final track on the label's New Year's mix, crafted by producer PBDY.

On "Quarantine," Flying Lotus interlaces sputtering hand drums, soft shudders of stringed instruments and a crooked backbeat to create lax loops of sound. The track seems to be building towards something, but it never fully resolves, choosing instead to remain quietly open-ended. Elsewhere on the mix, PBDY cues up songs and remixes from other Brainfeeder signees – including Thundercat and Iglooghost – along with lo-fi house by the DJ known as Ross from Friends.

In 2017, Flying Lotus was busy burnishing his film credentials: He scored several projects, including the animated short Blade Runner Black Out 2022, and made his directorial feature-length debut with Kuso, which premiered at Sundance.

But the producer, of course, made time for music. In September, he released the song "Crowned," a rap track from his artistic alter ego Captain Murphy, and he toured throughout October and November, debuting a three-dimensional live show. Flying Lotus' last album, the Grammy-nominated You're Dead!, came out in 2014.