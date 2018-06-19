Hear Florence and the Machine Get Ghosted on New Song 'Big God'

Florence and the Machine grapple with the anguish of getting ghosted on their brooding new ballad, "Big God." The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, High as Hope, out June 29th.

Related 'The Voice': Watch Florence and the Machine's Roaring Finale Performance Band delivers riveting new song "Hunger" from 'High as Hope' during singing competition's last episode of season

"Big God" mixes a low, plaintive piano melody with sparse and steady percussion, and finds Florence Welch lost in the throes of a new love and longing for a response to a text message. The song builds and finally bursts into a horn-tinged soul ballad, with Welch pleading to her would-be partner, "Shower your affection, let it rain on me/ Don't leave me on this white cliff/ Let it slide down to the, slide down to the sea."



"Big God" features Kamasi Washington, while Jamie xx is credited as a co-writer. Welch and Emilie Haynie produced the track. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Welch said that "Big God" is about "obviously, an unfillable hole in the soul... but mainly about someone not replying to my text."

"Big God" follows follows previously released High as Hope tracks "Hunger" and "Sky Full of Song." High as Hope marks Florence and the Machine's first album since 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. The group will launch a North American tour in support of the record August 5th in Montreal, Canada.