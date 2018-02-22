Hear Flatbush Zombies' Vicious Origin Story on New Song 'Headstone'

Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies unveiled a vicious new single, "Headstone," from their upcoming album, Vacation in Hell, out April 6th. It also released a black-and-white video for the track directed by Luke Monaghan and filmed in the group's native Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood.



One of the group's three MCs, Erick "Arc" Elliott, produced "Headstone," crafting a meaning beat from piano and drums. Meechy Darko opens the track with a limber hook setting the dismal tone: "Been thugging from the cradle to the grave/ Now your favorite rapper name on a headstone/ Too late, he already dead."

Elliott, Meechy and Zombie Juice spit verses packed with references to classic hip-hop artists, albums and songs. "Only god can judge me slipping, I'm infinitely big pimpin/ Though the genesis, dead presidents, drop a gem on 'em," Eliott raps, while later, Meechy Darko spits a couplet for Kanye West that not only samples "Jesus Walks," but name-checks The Devil Wears Prada (like the West lyric) for good measure.

Vacation in Hell follows Flatbush Zombie's 2016 debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey. The group is also prepping a documentary that covers the making of the record and the group's life on the road and at home. Elliott is set to release a solo instrumental album as well, ARCstrumentals 2, out February 16th.

