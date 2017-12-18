Hear First Aid Kit's Folky Cover of Lorde's 'Perfect Places'

First Aid Kit covered Lorde's "Perfect Places" as an intimate folk ballad during their recent appearance on BBC Radio 2. The Swedish sister duo, Klara and Johanna Söderberg, brought a twangy vibe to the electro-pop hit, singing in unison and harmony over acoustic guitar, steel guitar, droning organ and a softly brushed snare. They took an even sparser approach on their cover of holiday staple "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," their gentle voices and fingerpicking chased by a haunting steel guitar.

In October, First Aid Kit released their rootsy new single, "Postcard," which previews their upcoming fourth LP, Ruins, out January 19th. "'Postcard' is one of the most traditional sounding songs we've ever written, and we wanted the production to mirror that," Klara recently told Rolling Stone Country. "It's not a resentful song, but more of a reaching out to a lover to wish them well on their journey in the midst of having to let them go."



Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket) produced Ruins, which features guest spots from R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, Wilco's Glenn Kotche and Midlake's McKenzie Smith. The new LP follows their acclaimed 2014 release, Stay Gold, which Rolling Stone ranked one of the 40 Best Country Albums of 2014.

First Aid Kit will promote Ruins in 2018 with a headlining North American tour launching January 24th in Oakland, California and concluding February 13th in New York City.