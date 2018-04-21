Hear Fiona Apple's Tender New Song 'I Can't Wait to Meet You'

Fiona Apple has unveiled a tender new acoustic song titled "I Can't Wait to Meet You," the singer's contribution to the Hopes & Dreams: The Lullaby Project compilation.



Carnegie Hall's Lullabye Project collects poems by pregnant women and new parents and turn them to music with help from artists like Roseanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Natalie Merchant, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and others.

"I Can't Wait to Meet You" was penned by Thomas Cabaniss and Solangie Jimenez, who delivers the spoken word intro to her unborn daughter Gabriela at the beginning of the song, Pitchfork reports. Hopes & Dreams arrived on April 20th.

While Apple fans await the follow-up to 2012's The Idler Wheel, the singer has kept busy the past few years with one-off covers, like her Halloween take on Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" and her take on Frankie Valli's "Can't Take Me Eyes Off of You" as well as her anti-Trump songs "Trump's Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire" and a Women's March chant.