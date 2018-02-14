Hear Femi Kuti's Horn-Fueled New Song 'Na Their Way Be That'

Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, released a hopeful, horn-fueled song, "Na Their Way Be That," from his upcoming 10th LP, One People One World. "No one can do anything to please these people/ They will always be dissatisfied people," the bandleader sings over chants and soulful sax lines.

In a statement, Kuti described the song as "an easy explanation as to why some people act in a negative way ... It's just their nature, and it explains why they should be ignored."

"Na Their Way Be That" is the singer's second single from One People One World, out February 23rd via Knitting Factory Records. Last month, Kuti released the LP's title-track and its vibrant video, in which he performs onstage at Nigeria venue The Shrine, which he built as a memorial to his father.

Kuti said the album's optimistic lyrical themes underscore the important way music can make politics personal and instigate social change. "I'm a father and I love my kids, so I want to give the younger generation a message of hope," he said. "Despite all our problems, we can create greatness in our lives."

Seun Kuti, Femi's brother and fellow son of Fela, will release Black Times, his fourth LP with band Egypt 80, on March 2nd via Strut Records.