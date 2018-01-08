Hear Eminem Blast Critics on Volatile 'Chloraseptic' Remix With 2 Chainz

Eminem fires back at his critics in a remix of Revival track "Chloraseptic," featuring 2 Chainz and Phresher. "Not as raw as I was; 'Walk on Water' sucks; Bitch, suck my dick/ Y'all saw the track list and had a fit 'fore you heard it," he rhymes. "So you formed your verdict while you sat with your arms crossed/ Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs/ Nah, dog, y'all saying I lost it, your fucking marbles are gone."

Throughout, the rapper embodies the contrarian voices of fans and reviewers – asking at one point, "Why can't you be like Macklemore/ Why you always gotta smack a whore?"

In June, 2 Chainz teased the potential collaboration on Instagram with a photo of the two rappers and the caption "Sooo this jus happened ……#marshalllikestrapmusic." The following month, 2 Chainz detailed the duo's creative process in an interview with DJ Drama, saying Eminem "didn't want to talk about nothing but rap." He added that, when their recording process was finished, "Eminem came up to me and said 'Man, how the hell did you rhyme tabernacle with Adam’s apple?'"

2 Chainz didn't appear on the finished track list, prompting the rapper to post a seemingly annoyed Instagram message featuring an eyeball, angry face and first emojis. (The following day, he deleted the post and replaced it with the message, "Grateful for the opportunity, new music on the way!")

Despite its lukewarm critical reception, Revival became Eminem's eighth consecutive Number One LP on the Billboard 200.