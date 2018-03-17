Hear Eminem's Studio Version of NRA-Slamming 'Nowhere Fast'

Days after Eminem added an NRA-slamming verse to "Nowhere Fast" during his performance at the iHeartRadio Awards, the rapper has unleashed the studio version of the extended Revival track.

"Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, another lone wolf gunman / Sometimes I don't know what this world has come to / It's blowin' up," the rapper says, referencing two of the more tragic school shootings in the past decade.

Eminem then launches into his tirade against the National Rifle Association, blaming them for backing politicians who won't stand for gun control. "They love their guns more than their children," the rapper continues before ending the new verse on an ominous note, "Shh, I think another [gunman] just entered our building…"

The original "Nowhere Fast" had already highlighted Eminem's pessimistic worldview, with the rapper lamenting about terrorist attacks, nuclear war with North Korea and other grave concerns.

"The world's screwed, it's already fucked," Eminem warned. "Ashes blowing in the air / The world's on fire, but we don't care."

Eminem will likely perform his extended rendition of "Nowhere Fast" when the rapper spends the next few months performing headlining gigs at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Firefly and Boston Calling.