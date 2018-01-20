Hear Drake's Surprise New Songs 'God's Plan' and 'Diplomatic Immunity'

Drake dropped a pair of new tracks with no warning as the rapper's "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" premiered on streaming services Friday night. The two songs form Drake's new EP Scary Hours.



The synth-laden "God's Plan," produced by frequent collaborators Yung Exclusive, Boi-1da, Cardo, and Noah "40" Shebib, charts Drake's ascent in the music world despite people "wishin'" for "bad things" to happen. "God's plan / I can't do this on my own / Someone watching this shit close," Drake sings on the chorus.

The latter track – a chorus-less treatise produced by Boi-1da – hones in on the pleasures of Drake's jet-settling lifestyle, as well as its occasional downside. "Violating the treaty of Versailles / 'Champagne' is the alias but no cease and desist in I / I refuse to comply with regulations / Listen to heavy metal for meditation / No silence," Drake raps, later stating that 2017 was "the year I lost a J.Lo."

"God's Plan," which partially leaked in late 2017, and "Diplomatic Immunity," mark Drake's first solo songs since he unveiled his "Signs" in June 2017 for a Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Scary Hours is also Drake's first release since the rapper dropped his "playlist" More Life, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017, in March of that year.