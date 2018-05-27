Hear Drake's Fiery New 'Scorpion' Song 'I'm Upset'

Drake unleashed a new song Saturday night titled "I'm Upset," the rapper's latest Scorpion single and not a sequel to his recent diss track.
Despite the song's timing and agitated title, Drake made it clear that "I'm Upset" is Scorpion-bound and not another salvo in the rapper's new beef with Pusha-T and Kanye West, a feud that resulted in Friday's "Duppy Freestyle."
"Anyways...back to this album...new single out now," Drake wrote in the Instagram caption next to the single's scorpion-centric artwork.
"I'm upset / Hundred thousand on my head, it's disrespect / So offended that I had to double check," Drake raps on the chorus of the Oogie Mane-produced track, which finds "thankful for the women that I know / Can't go 50/50 with no ho."
"Every month, I'm supposed to pay her bills and get her what she wants? / I still got seven years of doing what I want / My dad still got child support from 1991," Drake adds.
"I'm Upset" is Drake's second official single off his upcoming Scorpion, following the Hot 100-topping "Nice for What." Earlier in the year, Drake released his two-song Scary Hours EP, which included the hit "God's Plan." Scorpion is due out in June.