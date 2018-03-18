Hear Drake Drop New Verse on N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' Remix

Pharrell Williams prepared a guest mix for Drake's OVO Sound Radio Saturday where the N.E.R.D. singer premiered a new remix for "Lemon" featuring the More Life rapper.

Related Drake's 'Scary Hours' EP: A Lonely Dispatch From a Globetrotting Star Singer's first new music in nearly a year evokes a grandiose aloneness that's often been Drake's fallback position

Drake's verse mirrors that of Rihanna and Williams' from the N.E.R.D. reunion LP No_One Ever Really Dies, with the Canadian rapper proclaiming, "I get it how I live it, I live it how I get it, y'all don't really get it / I pull up in a lemon."

The remix itself slightly slows the frenzied beat of the original version while adding a sample of rapper Retch to the intro.

Following a quiet – by his usually prolific standards – 2017, Drake has been more productive in the first quarter of 2018, dropping his two-track Scary Hours EP (which housed the hit "God's Plan"), contributing verses to songs by Migos, Lil Wayne and BlocBoy JB, appearing on Twitch and reportedly trekking to Wyoming to work on Kanye West's next LP.