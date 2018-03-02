Hear Dr. Octagon's Raunchy, Fantastical New Song, 'Area 54'

Dr. Octagon, the time-traveling alien gynecologist persona of rapper Kool Keith, released a new song, "Area 54." The emcee explores a futuristic sci-fi cityscape filled with UFOs, dinosaurs and elephants. Producer Dan the Automator blends dry drum grooves, sex sounds, chiming piano and saxophone honks, with DJ QBert weaving in and out.

"Area 54" is the trio's second song of 2018, following last month's "Octagon Octagon." Both tracks highlight their first LP in 22 years, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, out April 6th. The long-awaited album follows the group's debut collaboration, 1996's Dr. Octagonecologyst.

Last year, Dr. Octagon reissued Dr. Octagonecologyst on vinyl with several previously unreleased bonus tracks. The trio also reunited for their first-ever concerts, and they recently performed three shows in L.A. and San Francisco.

Along with "Area 54," the group announced another brief run of shows – including three dates at SXSW in Austin, Texas (March 11th, 14th and 15th) and an April 5th show in Brooklyn.