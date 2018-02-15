Hear Dr. Octagon's First Song in 22 Years 'Octagon Octagon'

Dr. Octagon, the alien time-traveling gynecologist persona of rapper Kool Keith, unveiled his first new song in 22 years, "Octagon Octagon." The track will appear on Dr. Octagon's new album, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, out April 6th via Bulk Recordings.

Related Hear Never-Released Dr. Octagon Song From Art-Rap Classic Reissue "Redeye" is one of three unearthed songs from the beloved 1996 Kool Keith/Automator/DJ Qbert collaboration

"Octagon Octagon" fittingly opens with tabloid-ready headlines proclaiming Doc Oc's return, after which Kool Keith unleashes a dizzying list of Octagon's outrageous branding ventures over dusty drums and ominous choral vocals. Kool Keith expertly blends the vivid and surreal, spitting, "Octagon surgery for people who need an Octagon face/ Octagon belts for Octagon waists/ Octagon curtains, everything Octa-refurbished/ Octagon turtles and don't forget the Octagon gerbils."

Moosebumps finds Kool Keith reuniting with DJ Qbert and producer Dan the Automator, the production team that helped him craft 1996's Dr. Octagonecologyst. Most of the record was recorded during a 24-hour session at Dan the Automator's studio.

Last year, Dr. Octagon reissued Dr. Octagonecologyst on vinyl with a slew of previously unreleased bonus tracks. The original trio also reunited for their first-ever live dates, and this weekend, they'll play three shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation Track List



1. "Octagon Octagon"

2. "Polka Dots"

3. "Black Hole Son"

4. "Power Of The World"

5. "Operation Zero"

6. "Bear Witness IV"

7. "Area 54 (IG2)"

8. "Flying Waterbed (IG4)"

9. "3030 Meets The Doc Pt.1"

10. "Karma Sutra"

11. "Hollywood Tailswinging"