Hear DJ Premier's Funk Remix of J. Cole's '1985'

J. Cole and DJ Premier unveiled a retro remix of "1985," which appears on the rapper's latest album KOD.

The "1985" (1966 Remix) finds Preemo replacing the original song's stripped-down beat with a funky soul groove. Cole's blunt bars glide over Premier's crisp mix of horns, bass and signature scratching as the rapper addresses the next generation of rap: "One day, them kids that's listening gonna grow up/ And get too old for that shit that made you blow up."

"'1985' resonated with me immediately," said Premier. "I asked Cole if I could get the a cappella and do an underground DJ version just for fun. He sent it and I just pieced some stab samples to keep it on some boom bap shit."

J. Cole released KOD last month, announcing the record just days before it arrived. KOD marks Cole's fifth LP and follows 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only. The rapper will embark on a North American tour in support of KOD August 9th in Miami.