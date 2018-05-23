Hear Diplo, Mark Ronson's Pulsing New EDM Song as Silk City Project

Diplo and Mark Ronson's new song "Only Can Get Better" is their first for joint-project, Silk City. The song revolves around around a funky synth-bass and a muffled vocal hook from Australian R&B singer Daniel Merriweather.

Silk City is named for the Philadelphia diner/bar/dance club where Diplo and Ronson first deejayed together roughly two decades ago. "Silk City is an homage to some of the greatest dance music cities Chicago, London, Paris, Detroit," said Diplo. "It is great to get back together and make music."

Diplo and Ronson made surprise appearances last week in L.A. and at Electric Daisy Carnival's Wide Awake Art Car. Silk City have two festival spots booked for this summer: June 2nd at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival and a headlining gig at U.K.'s Bestival, which runs from August 2nd to 5th.

This is Diplo's second collaborative project of late. In March, the Major Lazer member announced another supergroup with Sia and British musician Labrinth.