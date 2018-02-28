Hear Dinosaur Jr.'s Electrifying New Song 'Hold Unknown'

Dinosaur Jr. unveiled the electrifying new song "Hold Unknown," the latest installment in the ongoing Adult Swim Singles program.

The fast-paced rocker boasts J.Mascis' trademark guitar heroics and a big, anthemic chorus from the alt-rock Massachusetts trio.

"Hold Unknown" marks Dinosaur Jr.'s first new song since the release of the alt-rock giants' 2016 album Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. It's unclear whether "Hold Unknown" is a leftover from that studio LP or a preview of upcoming music from Mascis and company.

Dinosaur Jr.'s contribution is the 46th installment in the yearlong Adult Swim Series, which kicked off in May 2017; previous participants to provide exclusive music to the program include Run the Jewels, Brian Eno, Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, Zola Jesus, Thundercat, Doom + Jay Electronica and many more.

Stream "Hold Unknown" below: