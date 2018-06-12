Hear Deafheaven's Raucous New Song 'Canary Yellow'

San Francisco metal outfit Deafheaven unveiled another rocker from their new album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, out July 13th. "Canary Yellow" is rife with twinkling, twisting guitars that build into a head-banging crunch.

Vocalist George Clarke lead the charge with an unmistakable howl. "On and on we choke on an everlasting," he sings. "Handsome night/ My lover's blood rushes right through me/ Wild, fantastic."

"Canary Yellow" follows the previously-released Ordinary Corrupt Human Love cut "Honeycomb." The record is Deafheaven's fourth LP after 2015's New Bermuda and 2013 breakout, Sunbather. Ordinary Corrupt Human Love will reportedly find Deafheaven expanding their sonic palette to include "psychedelic vocals, jazz-inspired percussion and intricate piano melodies."

Deafheaven will embark on a 30-date North American tour in support of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love this summer. The trek launches July 11th in Phoenix and wraps August 18th in Los Angeles.