Hear Dave Matthews Band's Reflective New Song 'Samurai Cop'

Dave Matthews Band previewed their upcoming ninth LP, Come Tomorrow, with the record's chiming lead single, "Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)."

The arena-friendly track opens with a palm-muted, U2-style electric guitar and subtly elevates with Carter Beauford's intricate drumming and Tim Reynolds' guitar solo. Throughout the reflective track, which the jam band debuted live in 2016, frontman Dave Matthews sings of a universal innocence: "Let's not forget these early days/ Remember we begin the same," he reflects, his voice sliding into a falsetto. "We lose our way of fear and pain/ Oh, joy, begin."

Matthews wrote the track, with production from Rob Cavallo and John Alagia. Producers Rob Evans and Mark Batson also worked on the album, which follows their chart-topping 2012 set, Away From the World.

Come Tomorrow is out June 8th. Dave Matthews Band will promote the album with a previously announced North American tour, which begins May 18th in Woodlands, Texas and concludes September 10th in Los Angeles.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile makes a guest appearance on the record's title-track. It remains unclear whether longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley, who announced in February that he's "taking a break from the band and touring" to focus on his health and family, will appear on the LP. However, Batson appeared to confirm the presence of late woodwind player LeRoi Moore while answering a fan question on Instagram: "There is LeRoi music on this album!!!!" he wrote. "I know at least one song. Again, some of the music was so powerful people had tears."