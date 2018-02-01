Hear Dan Auerbach's Charming New Song 'Up On a Mountain of Love'

A couple escapes the city and finds a psychedelic respite in the new video for Dan Auerbach's song "Up On a Mountain of Love." The track will appear on Amazon Music's "Love Me, Love Me Not" playlist, which arrives February 9th.

Artist Omar Juarez helmed the clip for "Up On a Mountain of Love," in which a couple is sucked into a pastoral painting on their wall. With Auerbach's folk strumming and lush singing in the background, the man and women stroll through the forest, picking smiling flowers, getting their heads stuck in clouds and joining a parade of whistling birds, guitar-strumming turtles and xylophone-playing rabbits.

Auerbach released his latest solo album, Waiting On a Song, last June. The musician is set to launch a 20-date tour featuring artists signed to his label, Easy Eye Sound, February 10th in Vancouver. The Easy Eye Sound Revue lineup boasts Auerbach, Robert Finley – the 63-year-old soul singer whose debut album, Goin' Platinum!, Auerbach produced – Shannon Shaw and special guests Shannon and the Clams.

